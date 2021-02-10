Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 8,584 Shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FGEN opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079 over the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

