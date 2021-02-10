Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires New Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.5% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL stock opened at $29.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

GFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

