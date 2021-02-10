Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,314 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 76.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 560,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 242,700 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 186,658 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 553,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 136,421 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $5,462,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,553,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 426,365 shares of company stock worth $21,570,737 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:APO opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.24, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.