Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,864 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $43.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

