Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,383 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,594,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,969,000 after acquiring an additional 81,911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 10.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,047,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,265,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,910,000 after acquiring an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 58,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,493,000 after acquiring an additional 144,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.70 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.97.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $111,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 45,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,292 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

