Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Position in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 127.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Noah were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Noah by 30.0% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,163,000 after purchasing an additional 434,995 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Noah by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,192 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noah by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 108,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 38,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Noah by 310.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Noah by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $51.45 on Wednesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $52.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.50.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $126.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Noah declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Noah in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.20 price target on the stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

