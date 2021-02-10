Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATHM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Autohome by 308.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,076 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 195,611 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 69.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,687,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,048,000 after purchasing an additional 155,565 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth $11,976,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 6.7% in the third quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,480,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $141,759,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autohome has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

ATHM stock opened at $129.81 on Wednesday. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.78%.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

