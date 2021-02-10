Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 13,578 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 920% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,331 call options.

ZYNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.46.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,863,754. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $228.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 610,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 257,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

