Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Issues Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.05–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $635-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.59 million.Zynga also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 33,109,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,907,375. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.13.

In other news, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $101,872.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 895,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,464.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock worth $24,992,904. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

