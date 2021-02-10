Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.14–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.Zynga also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.05–0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.13.

ZNGA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 33,109,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,907,375. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -371.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

In other news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 266,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $2,394,819.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $39,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,992,904. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

