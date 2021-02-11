-$0.04 EPS Expected for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rapid7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Rapid7 posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RPD. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $89.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.60 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $779,195.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,279,000.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,931 shares of company stock worth $5,142,525 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Rapid7 by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 615.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 436,871 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,736,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 360,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 485.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 242,434 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

