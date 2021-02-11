$0.07 EPS Expected for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) will announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GreenSky’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.05. GreenSky reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $142.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GreenSky from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on GreenSky in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GreenSky from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GreenSky in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenSky from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. GreenSky has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

GreenSky stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 369,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 113.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. GreenSky has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

In other news, insider Dennis I. Kelly purchased 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,848.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Zalik acquired 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $3,835,113.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,113.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its stake in shares of GreenSky by 29.1% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 5,291,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,331 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 942,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 379,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GreenSky by 1,848.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 284,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.53% of the company’s stock.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

