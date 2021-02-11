-$0.08 EPS Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.14). Hudbay Minerals posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hudbay Minerals.

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $8.25 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.04.

NYSE:HBM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

