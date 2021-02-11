$0.10 EPS Expected for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.12. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IAMGOLD.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. CSFB cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 230,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,208. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after buying an additional 478,400 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,837 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,188,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,409,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,811,274 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,007,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.