$0.18 EPS Expected for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to post earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Wingstop reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $164.45 on Thursday. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.