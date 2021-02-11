-$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Stitch Fix posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SFIX shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $3,584,542.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,931.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $498,920.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 377,935 shares of company stock worth $22,512,865. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.86. 1,640,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,614,006. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.66. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -150.63 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

