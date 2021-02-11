-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.26). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CuriosityStream.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of CURI opened at $17.48 on Thursday. CuriosityStream has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67.

In other news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 801,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 110,184 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,381.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

