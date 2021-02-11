$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.33. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 514.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $897.40 million, a PE ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $114,805.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,614 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 539.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

