$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 10.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on REYN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

REYN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 737,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion and a PE ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Reynolds Consumer Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 60.69%.

In related news, Director Gregory Alan Cole acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $208,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $76,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,362. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,100 shares of company stock worth $866,942.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 844.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 26.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

