$0.38 EPS Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

RC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ready Capital from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 426,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,570. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $696.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

