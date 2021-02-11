$0.45 EPS Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $107,207.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,771. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $59,439.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,250.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,562,564 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 616,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 179,414 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 92,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,176.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.00 and a beta of 1.53. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $47.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.91.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.