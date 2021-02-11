-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) will report ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). Aquestive Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aquestive Therapeutics.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $265,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 42.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,149. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $210.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 3.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

