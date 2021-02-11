$0.50 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $52.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.17. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $57.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARP Americas LP boosted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18,918.8% in the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 1,166,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,669 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $29,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,964,000 after buying an additional 295,824 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth $10,015,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 839,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,359,000 after acquiring an additional 162,035 shares during the period.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

