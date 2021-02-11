$0.51 EPS Expected for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. MasterCraft Boat posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MasterCraft Boat.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

Several research firms recently commented on MCFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.48. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $543.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 294.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

