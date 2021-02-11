$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Mplx also reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.31.

Mplx stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.59. 2,283,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,045. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,243. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $172,500 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Mplx by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

