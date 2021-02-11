$0.64 EPS Expected for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.27.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.87. The company had a trading volume of 49,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,592. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $900,067.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 7,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $325,001.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,692,337. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 88,170 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 779.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 397,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,001 shares in the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

