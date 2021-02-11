$0.71 EPS Expected for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.71. BWX Technologies also reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BWXT. Bank of America upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $70.57.

In related news, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,624.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $171,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,319,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $898,119. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 158.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

