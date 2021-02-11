$0.85 EPS Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

OLLI stock opened at $93.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.99. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

