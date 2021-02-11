$0.96 EPS Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $0.80. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.30. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,911. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.53. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 54.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

