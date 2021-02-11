0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Tops $0.45

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 11th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000942 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 34% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01091002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.56 or 0.05326363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

