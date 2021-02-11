$1.10 EPS Expected for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Boise Cascade.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

In related news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3,500.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 18,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boise Cascade (BCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.