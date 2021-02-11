$1.21 EPS Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $2.40. Shopify reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. 140166 started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,066.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Shopify by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock opened at $1,462.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,185.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,059.37. Shopify has a 52-week low of $305.30 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 931.48, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

