$1.27 Million in Sales Expected for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) This Quarter

Analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to post $1.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. AC Immune reported sales of $1.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full-year sales of $17.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.66 million to $17.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $62.96 million, with estimates ranging from $16.83 million to $91.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 392.56%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.93 million.

ACIU stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 11.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 84,828 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 27.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in AC Immune by 392.9% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,455 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

