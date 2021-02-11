$1.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $5.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.
ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Athene from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Athene by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Athene by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ATH stock opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43.
About Athene
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.