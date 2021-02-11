$1.57 EPS Expected for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. ePlus posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ePlus.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

In other ePlus news, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,066 shares of company stock worth $1,168,643 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUS. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ePlus by 1.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ePlus by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ePlus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,160. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $95.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.57.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

