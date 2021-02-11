$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will announce $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.77. International Flavors & Fragrances posted earnings per share of $1.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.80.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,211,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,732,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,162,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

