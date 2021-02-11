$1.77 Million in Sales Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post sales of $1.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170,000.00 to $2.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.60 million, with estimates ranging from $5.74 million to $18.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,466,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $330,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $15.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $461.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $17.14.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

