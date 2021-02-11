11,060 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,557 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $143.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $143.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

