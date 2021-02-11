111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 9.6%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) traded down 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $23.56. 12,366,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the average session volume of 1,265,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.

The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $347.99 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in 111 by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in 111 by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 111 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of 111 by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

