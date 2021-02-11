111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 9.6%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) traded down 9.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $23.56. 12,366,941 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 878% from the average session volume of 1,265,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.07.
The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.24.
111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $347.99 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that 111, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About 111 (NASDAQ:YI)
111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.
