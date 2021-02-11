$115.31 Million in Sales Expected for IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report sales of $115.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.88 million and the lowest is $114.52 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $442.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $441.54 million to $443.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $482.10 million, with estimates ranging from $479.78 million to $484.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $108.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

IBEX stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.20. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $22.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.95 million and a PE ratio of 24.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,502,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,974,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter worth $3,231,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $2,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in IBEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,845,000. Institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

