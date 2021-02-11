$124.58 Million in Sales Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to announce $124.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.25 million to $125.40 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $106.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $444.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $441.70 million to $449.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $526.62 million, with estimates ranging from $511.60 million to $540.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,080,619.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Lawrence Martin Weiss sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $1,031,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 48.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $58.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,936.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $59.20.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

