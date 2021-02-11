140,895 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 140,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. CX Institutional grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 25,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

GE stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 810,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,663,813. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.59. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

