$141.38 Million in Sales Expected for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to announce sales of $141.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $137.50 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $256.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $557.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $534.00 million to $578.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $674.23 million, with estimates ranging from $594.00 million to $734.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Triad Investment Management lifted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $932.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 6.82.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

