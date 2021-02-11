$168.80 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce $168.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. Unifi posted sales of $170.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full-year sales of $644.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $649.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $693.70 million, with estimates ranging from $687.40 million to $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of UFI opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. Unifi has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $26.31. The stock has a market cap of $458.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 65.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

