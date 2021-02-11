17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading 10.4% Higher

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) shares traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $15.73. 2,775,908 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,195,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YQ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,759,000.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

