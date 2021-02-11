1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the January 14th total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
1933 Industries stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
About 1933 Industries
See Also: What is net income?
Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.