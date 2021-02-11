1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 98.5% from the January 14th total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

1933 Industries stock opened at $0.11 on Thursday. 1933 Industries has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Get 1933 Industries alerts:

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. It operates in AMA and Infused MFG segments. The company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It also provides cannabidiol infused products, such as tinctures, lotions, creams, vape pens, cartridges, lip balms, tetrahydrocannabinol concentrates, hemp-seed oils, and capsules under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, Canna Hemp PLUS, Canna Hemp HEMP, and Canna Fused brands; and cannabis flowers and concentrates.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for 1933 Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1933 Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.