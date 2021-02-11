1inch Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $288.55 Million (1INCH)

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, 1inch has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $673.47 million and approximately $288.55 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be purchased for $5.42 or 0.00011338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052641 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00267060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00102568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00077600 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.80 or 0.00085339 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061885 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,248,804 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

