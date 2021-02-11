22,043 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% in the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,131,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192,559 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,741,000 after purchasing an additional 277,492 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,426,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,993,000 after acquiring an additional 387,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,748,000 after acquiring an additional 208,935 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.50. 26,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

