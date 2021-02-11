26,700 Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. S&P Equity Research raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $44.38 on Thursday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 453.43% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

