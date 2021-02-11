2key.network (2KEY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $118,817.00

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. 2key.network has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $118,817.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2key.network token can currently be bought for about $0.0369 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 2key.network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01091002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.56 or 0.05326363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

2key.network Token Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,056,536 tokens. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official . The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key . 2key.network’s official website is 2key.network

Buying and Selling 2key.network

2key.network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2key.network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 2key.network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2key.network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 2key.network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 2key.network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.